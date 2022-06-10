Growing up, I wasn’t fondly attached to the 1986 classic Top Gun as many others were. For me, it was a fun action movie with a great soundtrack and an unforgettable beach volleyball scene. However, I always have and will be a Tom Cruise fan. The man constantly pushes boundaries of what can and cannot be done on film and I seriously thinks he risks his life for our entertainment time and time again.
When I saw the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick I was instantly sold. Seeing Cruise’s face deteriorate in a fighter jet gave me a heightened sense of reality… because I knew it was real. What I wasn’t expecting was the heartfelt story that came along with the crazy stunts and how the sequel built upon the original in every way imaginable.
This film takes place over 30 years after the original as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is one of the Navy’s top aviators. He wounds up where it all started, training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for what seems to be an impossible mission while dealing with the trauma of his past.
Firstly, this feels like a Top Gun movie made for Top Gun fans by Top Gun fans. There are so many callbacks and homages to the original sprinkled in throughout that will surely keep viewers smiling. It’s modernized enough to adapt to the current reality of drones and gives viewers a reason why these pilots are needed for their assignment.
One thing the film does exceptionally well is explain the stake of the mission. The candidates go through intense training to the point where when the mission is realized in the last act, viewers will surely not be thinking of logistics and will simply enjoy the ride.
I cannot speak enough over the crazy in flight navigation sequences that are both fun and thrilling. Cruise stated he would only comeback if there was a sense of reality to these scenes and boy did he deliver! You really feel like you’re with all the actors in the aircrafts with speed, weight and the scope of flight all being factored into every shot.
Where the film really shines is in its storytelling, building upon the legacy the original left and improving upon it as well. I’ll let you viewers discover the many surprises and throwbacks for yourself. Throwing together action sequences may be the most impressive part of the film but without giving having a reason for audiences to get behind the mission and root for the characters then all of that hard work could’ve gone to waste.
Thankfully this wasn’t the case at all and this film is truly one of the few legacy sequels that feels necessary and truthful to the original. It feels like a movie that should’ve come out in the 80s, the sole difference being the 2022 technology. It’s insanely fun from start to finish and for I highly recommend it even for those who aren’t attached to the original.
- Jesse Ostroff
