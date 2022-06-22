Enter for a chance to be one of the first to see Where the Crawdads Sing.
The Suburban is giving away 5 double passes to the Montreal Special Screening: Wednesday July 13, 7:00pm, at a Downtown Montreal Cinema
From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery. Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh.
Uncover the mystery this summer, exclusively in movie theaters July 15. #CrawdadsMovie
