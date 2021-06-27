Have you ever wanted to meet a superhero? Do your children read comic books or go see them in movies? They fight crime and stand by principles that guide them through. But what is it like to encounter one in real life? Now, a local West Islander is giving people that chance.
Mahmood Al Durrah has recently launched a new project where he’ll be visiting kids in a Batman suit who have special needs, mental and/or physical disabilities, and in the hospital. It is a free service that Durrah is providing as a way to give back to his community. Durrah is a 2-time Canadian Bodybuilding Nationals champion and a successful online fitness trainer. With a following of over a million people, Durrah wants to show his gratitude by bringing smiles to the faces of children. But as Durrah told The Suburban, this idea wasn’t anything new.
“When I first moved to Canada in 2011 from Egypt, life was hard. My first job was waxing cars and I was barely making ends meet,” Mahmood Al Durrah said. “And then, my son was getting bullied at school. I remember wanting to talk to the other parents, but I didn’t want to be confrontational. So, I did something else. I bought a Spider-Man costume at Wal-Mart and I just came to the school. I requested to talk to my son outside, and nobody knew it was me behind the mask. After that, the bullying stopped. Fast forward a couple of years later, and I achieved so much in my sport as a bodybuilder. And recently, I got to the point where I knew it was time to stop competing. But after so long, I didn’t know what to do next. That is when I remembered my Spider-Man act. So, I thought why not do what I did for my son but as Batman?”
Durrah has expressed that he doesn’t want money or accolades for his Batman portrayal. Even though it is a costly effort with the authentic Batman suit alone, Durrah wants to do this with love. Through his life, he learned that career success isn’t as fulfilling as helping others. It is a feeling Durrah has experienced with his clients as a trainer. However, as Durrah is in the beginning phases of this initiative, the hope is to spread the word. Batman to the rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.