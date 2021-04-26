Bars and clubs have been the heart of the joie-de-vivre that Montreal and Montrealers are world-renowned for. Restaurants in the city have offered a variety of culture and ambiance that stands out and can’t be replaced anywhere else. Places like New City Gas and festivals like Osheaga have even attracted celebrity DJs and artists.
Globally, tourists have been drawn to our energy and general appeal based on that very reputation alone. It is a big part of our identity, and Montrealers take a lot of pride in what makes us who we are. For most, the anticipation of being on Saint-Laurent, Crescent, or the Old Port on a Saturday night have been quite the experience. There is genuinely nothing like it. But as the pandemic forced a beloved lifestyle to shut down, it wasn’t easy on the people who have made living for the weekend and dining out so enjoyable.
“Going to work every day for me was a dream because I was doing what I loved to do,” Jake Cristofaro said, a local bartender at Le Speak Easy. “Being able to serve drinks and engage with our regular clients was always a pleasure. It made doing what I love that much better.”
“It was a fun time. And honestly, I didn’t know how much I loved it until I was laid off,” Steven Curkovic said, a waiter at Kampai Garden. “I knew I was lucky to have a job where I could move around, meet people, and always experience something different.”
The pandemic didn’t only eliminate jobs. It also damaged a culture. One of the places hurt is Chalet BBQ. Not only was it a place to sit down for a meal, it was also a place where lifelong memories were created.
“We’ve been in business for decades and have built a strong relationship with our clients,” general manager Danny Colantino said. “They grew up with us. And it’s a beautiful thing. Kids would come in and then remember us once they’re older with their own families. We’re also involved in local hockey and soccer leagues. So, for a long time, it was an upbeat thing once customers walked through the door. Now, since the pandemic, the same clients we used to be friendly with are more standoffish. It’s not the same as before and it’s depressive.”
Many others in the industry have expressed similar problems. Caleb Holding — a bartender at Blue Dog Motel and local rapper — gave us some insight on the difficulties associated with bars/clubs only being open from June to October of 2020 with all the restrictions and added expenses. Damiano Pulcini — owner of LoClasse Creative Agency — talked about how affected the community was mentally and the reasons why the elimination of social interaction in events such as Mural Fest has left people like himself feeling lost. Montreal truly does thrive off good times. and more importantly the human dynamic. It’s a reality that isn’t going to disappear. But as the pandemic continues to be evident, it also means careers are suffering and the passions are eroded.
“Going to work used to be a nice, secure routine. And it wasn’t just work, it was a social life,” Alessandra Teti said, a waitress at McKibbin’s Irish Pub in the West Island. “There was a genuine support system at McKibbin’s — both with the staff and the clients. You became good friends with everyone. But now, I can’t lie, not being able to work makes people like me feel isolated. We took every precaution we could, but it still wasn’t enough.”
Right now, things do seem a little bit dark. It’s hard to tell when the nightlife will be in full swing once more. But there might be a ray of hope. Asuka Jade (Instagram: @asukajade) is a resident DJ at La Queue de Cheval Steakhouse with 20 years of experience in the industry. Even as the pandemic took away so much, she reminded us that we also have things to look forward to.
“The main thing is, I feel that people miss the human connection. And in the months we were open last summer, I noticed a shift in the crowd,” Asuka Jade said. “Instead of people having their phones out to take pics and videos for Snapchat, I saw that they were actually talking to each other. There was a vibe and an energy that was powerful. And I feel that we’re going to see a lot more of it once everything is normal again. People miss people. It’s as simple as that.”
Unquestionably, thousands of hard workers have been unjustly pushed to the side. But it is important that we check up on them. It is crucial to support them once Legault calms things down. Go to the bars and restaurants they work at to show love. Drink and eat. Give nice tips. Lose a shoe and gain a couple of new friends. Montreal just isn’t Montreal without its tales of the night.
