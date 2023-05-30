Bernard Mendelman: Sandwiching in some smoked meat history

Sorry to hear about the closing of the Main Deli, but there still remain enough delis in the city where you can get a good smoked meat sandwich. Among them are the Snowdon Deli, Lester’s, Dunn’s, and Schwartz’s — to mention a few favourites of mine.
Bens, opened by Ben Kravitz, in 1910 is believed to be the first deli in Montreal. But, before she died in 2010, Annie Rees Roth, then a neighbour, said to me, “I want to set the record straight. In 1908 my father Hyman Rees opened a deli in Montreal. My father was born in 1882 in Lithuania. When he was 14, he came to New York. At the age of 23 he opened a deli in Manhattan. The address was listed in the Trow’s New York City Directory.
‘When he was 26 he moved to Montreal and opened his deli,” she continued. “My mother, before she died in 1972, described the deli that my father had owned. The deli was located on Main Street, two doors south of Ontario Street. The deli’s telephone number is listed in the Montreal phone directory of that year. Sandwiches sold for five cents and the deli was an instant success. Customers lined up outside and when ships arrived in port; sailors would make the deli their first stop.”
Roth showed me a copy of an ad placed in the Canadian Jewish Times on April 29, 1908 by Rees that announced the grand opening of his British American Delicatessen. However, it was Bens that became a deli landmark on the corner of Metcalfe St. and de Maisonneuve Blvd. before it closed down in 2006 after a drawn-out labour dispute. Its smoked meat recipe and American diner décor earned it an international reputation and attracted countless personalities.
Opened 22 hours each day, Bens played an important part in the city’s nightlife, welcoming entertainers, downtown workers, professional athletes, and students doing all-nighters. It was an eatery where customers from all social spheres and cultures rubbed shoulders. What distinguished Bens from the other delis were the waiters who all wore a black bow tie, white buttoned shirt, black dress pants and shoes, along with a white waist apron.
To me, the interior of Bens looked like something from a 1950s movie set. The wall of celebrity photos, the furnishings and the long deli counter were reminiscent of a classic postwar diner. It wasn’t the food that kept me coming back through the years but the idea that anytime I was there I might rub shoulders with some of Bens’ famous clientele, like Pierre Trudeau, René Lévesque, Leonard Cohen, Ed Sullivan, Burl Ives, Gordie Howe or Jean Béliveau.
Across the road from the Main Deli, they are still lined up around the block to get into Schwartz’s that sets the standard to which all smoked meat sandwiches are compared. Piled high on mustard rye bread, preferably medium on the fat side, accompanied by fries and a cherry Coke is the way to partake. “You can’t not do this when you come to Montreal,” said the late, world-trotting television foodie, Anthony Bourdain.
In the mid-1980s, Dunn's got into a pickle — not the kind that accompanies a smoked meat sandwich — over a ruling to change the name "smoked meat" to "boeuf mariné" in order to conform to Quebec Language Law. Dunn's won the ruling by proving that if they didn't advertise "smoked meat" they would confuse and anger customers. Due to the effort of Myer Dunn, under the new ruling, enacted in 1987, smoked meat became a word in both Official languages.
There’s a story told about a waiter at Schwartz’s who served a customer named Max who came in for lunch every day for over a year and then suddenly stopped. The waiter was very concerned about what happened to him. Ten days went by when the waiter looked out the window and saw Max exiting from the Main Deli. The waiter left the restaurant and confronted Max on the street, asking, “Is there anything wrong that you stopped coming for lunch at Schwartz’s?” Max replied, “I’ll be back soon. I had a pain in a tooth and when I saw my dentist, he told me it was nothing to worry about and that the pain will subside if I just eat on the other side for a couple of weeks.”
