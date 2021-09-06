Fire in Westmount leaves families without a home

Early Monday morning, a fire erupted in a three-storey residential building in Westmount. Several families in neighbouring buildings had to leave their homes
According to Montreal firefighters, the building was on St. Catherine Street east of Abbott Street and under renovation. Due to that reason, firefighters needed to be careful with how they extinguished the flames.
Montreal firefighters have stated that their main focus was to make sure the fire didn’t spread over to two neighboring buildings in the area. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. No injuries have been reported.
