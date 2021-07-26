Dany Baillargeon hopes his act of what he calls “horticultural disobedience” will inspire others to reimagine their front lawns. He plans to let the grass on his lawn grow out as long as possible. It is something Baillargeon decided to do this year.
“I let nature take the space that it deserves,” he said in a recent interview.
Baillargeon thinks of his lawn as “beautiful chaos” since it’s filled with wildflowers, long blades of grass, and is welcoming to butterflies, bees, and birds.
According to ecologists, Baillargeon’s initiative has benefits for nature. Some of them include biodiversity, food for birds and insects, and less of a need for water and pesticides.
The message Baillargeon wants to share with people is defined on a sign that is placed on his front lawn for his neighbours to read when they pass through. It says, “It’s the cohabitation that makes it all beautiful.”
