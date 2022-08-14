Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Melting Sunsets

Our world is such a beautiful place. It’s always changing, and nothing ever stops moving. We are a planet of constant movement and change. Where to go, what to see has sparked a revival in the travel business. Airports around the world have been overloaded with people wanting to travel after a world-affected slowdown. Where are people going and what are they seeing?
When I think about travel, I think about the 7 Wonders of the World. Did you know this list constantly changes? I didn’t know this until I researched it.
The Original Seven Wonders of the Ancient World were:
- The Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt.
- The Hanging Gardens of Babylon.
- The Statue of Zeus at Olympia, Greece.
- The Temple of Artemis at Ephesus.
- The Mausoleum at Halicarnassus.
- The Colossus of Rhodes.
- The Lighthouse of Alexandria, Egypt.
Of the original Seven Wonders of the World, only one, the Great Pyramids of Giza, still exists. The rest have all faded to dust due to earthquakes or fire.With each era, the list of world wonders changes.
Currently, here are the New 7 Wonders of the World 2022:
- The Great Wall of China, China
- Taj Mahal, India
- The Colosseum, Rome Italy
- Christ the Redeemer Statue, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Petra, Jordan, Jordan
- Machu Picchu, Peru
- Chichen Itza, Mexico
When people travel, I wonder if they are going to visit these amazing wonders of the world. But… Did you know there are wonders of the world which might simply be around the corner from where you live? You just need to open your heart and eyes to this awareness and opportunity.
Not far from where I live is Niagara Falls, Ontario. I have visited this place on a few occasions. In order to fully capture the impact of the falls, you need to be standing at a point where the water actually falls off the river’s ledge. There is a place on the sidewalk where you can stand to see this. It’s absolutely amazing as the falls roar!
The sound the water makes as it rushes down and tumbles is exhilarating. A huge mist is lifted from the falling water, which creates freshness in the air. It’s really exciting.
You can also take a boat ride very close to the falls, where you will feel the mist and the strength of the water’s churn. Also exhilarating and so fresh!
In my books, I consider Niagara Falls one of the natural wonders of the world.
Another natural wonder of the world is experiencing a sun setting on an ocean or sea. Although this might not be around the corner from where you live, it does happen in many places around the world.
This summer I had the opportunity to experience this. The sun was to set at 7:44 pm. I perched myself at 7:15 pm. in a perfect location to view the setting. Luckily, the sky was clear and no clouds obstructed the sun.
I sat and waited and watched as the sun gradually lowered. When it reached the sea’s horizon, it was as though the sun was reset on fire. There was a blast of light and then slowly, very slowly the light faded with each passing minute.
This sun setting looked as though the sun melted into the sea. I watched and wondered and watched as it slowly sunk into the depths of the ocean. When the last of light was gone, darkness loomed all around me.
I became overwhelmed with emotions and started to cry. I cried for many reasons. I cried because I was so grateful to be a witness of such beauty. I cried for those who will not have another day of light. I cried because I was alive. I cried when I thought this sunset will be the sunrise for someone, somewhere else in the world. Simply, I cried because the beauty of the sun’s melt was truly overwhelming.
I cry now, just writing this and remembering how incredible a sunset can be.
Then, the moonrise started, and nightlife took over the reins. More life to live, just a different shade of light within the darkness.
As impressive as the New Wonders of the World are, so is an exquisite sunset on the sea. If you can experience this in your life, I hope you will be overwhelmed with emotion too.
Another natural wonder of the world is star gazing. The best place to do this is in a rural location. The area should have very little ground lighting. Cities are not a good place to star gaze as the city lights up the sky. You want to be in a rural environment in order to capture all the lights in the sky. A cloudless night is also a must.
Wait for the sun to fully set and darkness to envelop the sky. Do not look up from a standing position. Place a blanket or towel on the ground, lie down on your back and gaze at the sky. It’s so peaceful and wonder filled with lights that twinkle. I’m sure the occasional plane will cross the sky or even a falling star. Look for the North Star, and the Big Dipper. Enjoy the solitude of you being one with the sky.
There are many natural wonders of the world I can write about, but this last one is my favourite and quite timely for August. The Harvest Moon refers to the full, bright moon that occurs closest to the start of autumn. The name dates from the time before electricity, when farmers depended on the moon’s light to harvest their crops late into the night.
Although, I personally deem any orange or red moon in August and September, a true Harvest Moon. These colourful moons signal the time of harvest and are usually huge in size. NASA will give you more scientific terminology, quite different from my perspective.
In August and September, I look for this moon as I know the harvest is fast approaching. When I see this moon, I give thanks for all the food the harvest will bring. This is my way of celebrating Thanksgiving. I thank the world, the sun, the water, the moon and the sky, all natural wonders.
If you get a chance to see a Harvest Moon, thank the world for all its beauty and the fruits of its labour.
And in celebrating the world, treat yourself to this glorious song,
With love to you,
The sun, the water, the sky, and the moon.
— Suzanne Reisler Litwin
