Partial Lunar Eclipse Friday morning - longest in 600 years

The show begins at 2:18AM Friday morning.
A celestial show will occur in the night sky tonight, as the full Beaver moon passes into the shadow of the Earth, creating a nearly full lunar eclipse at 97 percent totality. Unlike a solar eclipse, this is completely safe to view.
The partial eclipse will begin in Montreal at 2:18 AM, reaching maximum at 4:02 AM and finally ending by 5:47 AM. The duration of the event will be approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes locally, making it the longest lunar eclipse since 1440.
The weather in Montreal will be variable at best for the eclipse, with partly cloudy skies expected, along with a few flurries and temperatures close to the freezing point.
