Quebec's reopening plan for this summer

Around Quebec, the news has spread: the curfew will come to an end. Francois Legault and healthcare professionals announced there will also be a number of reopenings. Throughout the summer as more people get vaccinated, it is possible that more restrictions will be lifted.
The reopening plan Legault has set in place is a gradual one. Most notably, restaurant terraces will be allowed to operate on May 28th, interregional travel will be allowed, and gyms will be given permission to unlock their doors in orange zones.
By June 28th, the majority of regions should move to a green zone. This means a sense of normality with outdoor festivals (up to 2500 people in sections of 250), non-contact sports and physical activities (up to 25 people), day camps, and so much more.
Thus far, there are no plans for July. But information regarding that should be coming in the next couple of weeks.
