The Montreal Economic Institute is calling on the City of Montreal to reduce regulatory burdens and stop its "unreasonable demands," which the independent think tank argues is driving up construction and housing costs.
"There is no doubt that we are facing a housing crisis...we need to ask the right questions and determine the cause of the problem in order to know how best to address it," the MEI says.
The organization' latest report is Improving Housing Affordabilty in Montreal By Reducing Construction Regulation, written by Célia Pinto Moreira, in collaboration with Emmanuelle B. Faub.
“There is a world of difference between what Mayor Valérie Plante says and what the city does when it comes to housing affordability,” Moreira says.
She added that the city's “20-20-20” rule, which says new developments have to include 20 per cent social housing, 20 per cent affordable housing and 20 per cent family housing with at least three bedrooms, "poses serious problems for developers, as they often do not correspond to local housing market expectations."
For example, Moreira charged that the city seems to believe areas like the McGill Ghetto and Anjou are identical.
"Including family housing in a student neighbourhood is very unlikely to correspond to the demand."
As well, the financial portion of the regulation "imposes surcharges on construction ranging in one typical case from $6,900 to $10,500 per housing unit."
Moreira said the inflexibility of the mandates "creates situations in which the kinds of housing built does not respond to market demand, but rather to government demands."
She adds that regulatory uncertainty is created as a result of "the city’s seemingly arbitrary decisions regarding the approval or rejection of development projects," for example, "the Proment construction project on Nuns’ Island, from which the city decided to lop off 11 floors following a zoning change, going against both the recommendation of the Office de consultation publique de Montréal and a citizen petition."
Another example is the Square Children’s project, on the site of the original Montreal Children's Hospital, "for which the city reduced the height limit to four floors, instead of the original 20, following a conflict with the developer—again going against the recommendation of the OCPM.
“Developers have to spend substantial amounts of money on fees for architects, engineers, lawyers, and others, with no guarantee that the city will approve their projects,” Moreira says. “As project approval seems to be subject to the government’s mood, the level of risk increases, as does the return necessary to make up for losses.”
We have asked Mayor Valérie Plante's office for a response but none came in as of press time.
The entire report can be read at www.iedm.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/note052023_en.pdf.
