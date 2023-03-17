Anne Eschapasse appointed new head of the McCord Stewart Museum

The McCord Stewart Museum recently announced the appointment of Anne Eschapasse as President and Chief Executive Officer. The new head of Montreal’s museum of social history will assume her position on April 17.
Eschapasse is a seasoned manager with more than 20 years’ experience at renowned museums, chiefly in the United States, France and Canada. She has served as Deputy Director of Agence France Muséums at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, as Deputy Director of the Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal and the National Gallery of Canada, and as Director of Productions and International Relations at the Musée du Luxembourg in Paris.
“It is with great joy that I accept the mandate from the McCord Stewart Museum’s Board of Trustees to write a new chapter for this unique institution in the Montreal, Quebec and Canadian museum landscape,” stated Eschapasse. “Creating connections and meaning around its outstanding collections and programs, furthering its dialogue and work with Indigenous communities, sharing Montreal’s history with a wide range of audiences and passing on museological expertise backed by generous and forward-thinking organizational values make for an inspiring and transformative role. I look forward to working with the Museum team to strengthen its position as an institution that is welcoming and accessible to all, firmly rooted in the community and attuned to contemporary realities.”
Ghislain Picard, Chairman of the Museum’s Board of Trustees, added: “The Board has enthusiastically endorsed the appointment of Ms. Eschapasse. There is no doubt she has the talent and skills not only to pursue the McCord Stewart Museum’s essential mission, but also to ensure its continued growth.”
Throughout her career, Eschapasse has overseen the publishing of some 50 scholarly publications, organized over a hundred exhibitions (including some on unprecedented topics) in 14 countries, and lectured on art history, the art market and exhibition management in France, Canada and the United States.
A dual citizen of France and Canada, Eschapasse, earned an M.A. in Private Law from Université Paris II-La Sorbonne, a graduate certificate in Museum Studies from New York University and an M.A. in the History of Decorative Arts, Design and Material Culture from the Bard Graduate Center in New York. She is also an alumnus of HEC Montréal, the Museum (Getty) Leadership Institute in the United States and Attingham Summer School in England. An active member of ICOM, the International Exhibitions Organizers, American Exhibitions Organizers and Polaris: The Museum Mentor Network, she has also served on the boards of the Ottawa School of Art and Culture Montréal. In 2016, she was inducted into France’s Ordre des Arts et des Lettres for her work in cultural diplomacy.
— McCord Stewart Museum
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.