The opening of Sun Youth garden

Tomorrow June 5th will be the opening of the Sun Youth urban vegetable garden. The public is invited from 10am to noon. It will be presented at the organization’s warehouse in Saint-Laurent. The mayor of Saint-Laurent, Alan DeSousa, will be there for the occasion.
Sun Youth’s initiative is part of its urban agriculture project, which has been generously funded through the help of Foresters Financial. Sun Youth’s agriculture project first got started in 2014.
Additionally, Sun Youth also has an urban vegetable garden on the MIL campus of the University of Montreal. There is an estimated 2,000 pounds of vegetables per year that are produced and redistributed to Sun Youth’s food bank clients.
