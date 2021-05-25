Fighter jets over Montreal

This Wednesday, Royal Canadian and United States fighter jets will come together in training exercises over Montreal.
It is part of the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) that enforces airspace restrictions, breaches and the responses to them, hijackings, and even unknown aircrafts in high pressure airspace.
According to NORAD, people may hear and/or see NORAD-tasked fighter jets in close proximity to a civilian ones.
