The Old Port to close between midnight and 6:00 am

When the curfew was lifted in Montreal, groups of people decided to celebrate in the Old Port. It got out of hand. Crowd surfing and excessive drinking are just a few examples. However, there were also some injuries that happened.
Due to the incidents that transpired, the Old Port announced that the site will be closed from midnight to 6:00 am until further notice. This will be in effect starting June 3rd. All shops, restaurants, and other activities in the surrounding area will close by 11:00 pm to comply with the new rule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.