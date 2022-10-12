St. Laurent council passed a motion at its October council meeting asking the City of Montreal to boost support for the borough's Snow Brigade snow removal service for seniors from $10,000 to $25,000 per year.
"It's important that we continue to care for people with limited mobility and for our seniors after the very difficult time they went through during the pandemic," Mayor Alan DeSousa said. "With increased support for the 'Snow Brigade,' this service could be maintained in order to break the isolation of these people and make it easier for them to get out and about safely during the winter months. Seeing the smiles on the faces of the young people who have provided this snow removal service for the past three years, we are pleased that the people and the generations are helping one other in St. Laurent to create an inclusive, friendly living environment."
The Snow Brigade project was launched in December 2019 "at the initiative of the Carrefour Jeunesse Emploi Saint-Laurent, and allows 25 vulnerable people, with limited mobility or seniors, to get around safely in the winter months by having snow cleared from the accessways to their homes. The team in charge of snow removal is made up of residents between the ages of 16 and 35, thereby enabling young Saint-Laurent residents to acquire work skills as well as earn extra income."
The borough statement points out that the Saint-Laurent CLSC and the Meals on Wheels program of the Saint-Laurent Volunteer and Community Center "select the residents who will receive assistance from the Snow Brigade.
"This initiative responds to two priorities of Saint-Laurent's 2022-2025 Strategic Plan: the second is to build an inclusive living environment and the fourth is to promote the mobility of residents and workers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.