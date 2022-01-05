In February 2022, the capital city of China will host the XXIV Olympic Winter Games. This will be Beijing’s first time hosting the Winter Games, after previously hosting the Games of the XXIX Olympiad in 2008. Beijing will remain the only city in China to have hosted an Olympic Games and become the first city in the world to host both a Winter and Summer Games. Beijing is the ninth city overall to host more than one Olympic Games. There will be 109 events, 51 male, 46 female and 12 mixed.

Beijing was awarded the right to host the 2022 Winter Games at the 128th IOC Session on July 21, 2015. The capital city of China received 44 votes to defeat Almaty, Kazakhstan’s 40 votes in the first round. Bids for Oslo, Krakow, Lviv and Stockholm were all withdrawn prior to the vote. Harbin is the only other Chinese city to have previously placed a bid to host an Olympic Games.

The Logo

Designed by artist Lin Cunzhen, the Beijing 2022 emblem entitled Winter Dream combines traditional and modern elements of Chinese culture, as well as features embodying the passion and vitality of winter sports. Inspired by, the Chinese character for “winter”, the emblem resembles a skater at the top and a skier at the bottom. The flowing ribbon design represents China’s mountains. The use of blue in the emblem represents the purity of ice and snow and the red and yellow incorporate the colours of China’s flag.

The Venues

A total of 25 competition and non-competition venues spread throughout Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou will be used at the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. The Beijing Competition Zone will group 12 venues to host Olympic events in curling, ice hockey, figure skating, short track speed skating and long track speed skating, as well as the Opening and Closing Ceremonies. Eight of these venues were utilized in the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, while three are newly built, and one is temporary. The Yanqing Zone will hold events in alpine skiing, bobsleigh, skeleton, and luge while the Zhangjiakou Zone will host snowboard, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, Nordic combined, and biathlon.

The Medals

The medals for Beijing 2022 are named “Tong Xin”, meaning “together as one”. They are each composed of five rings and a centre, with the design based on ancient Chinese jade concentric circle pendants. On the front are the Olympic rings surrounded by engravings of ice, snow, and cloud patterns based on traditional Chinese designs. On the back is the Beijing 2022 emblem surrounded by 24 dots for the 24th edition of the Olympic Winter Games. Their positioning resembles a celestial map in honour of the athletes who will aim to shine like stars as they compete for these medals.

The Mascot

Bing Dwen Dwen is the Beijing 2022 mascot. The mascot, whose body is shelled in ice, represents the strength and willpower of all athletes. “Bing”, meaning ice, symbolizes the strength and purity of athletes. “Dwen Dwen” represents children as the mascot serves to promote the Olympic spirit throughout the Games. The cheerful panda embodies unique characteristics of China and the Chinese people. A heart in its left palm represents the country’s hospitality and the colourful halo around its face symbolizes ice and snow sports tracks. The Winter Games mascot also resembles an astronaut that embraces new technologies with its future being fueled with infinite possibilities, much like the potential of the athletes participating.

The Torch

Evoking fire and ice with its inner red “blazing ribbon” and an outer edge ribbon plated in silver, the torch – named “Flying” – is intended to symbolize how it will bring “light and warmth to the winter sport scene”. The final design by Li Jianye was selected from 182 entries in a global competition. The torch design echoes the cauldron that held the Olympic flame during the 2008 Olympic Games, a way of highlighting the city’s Olympic legacy. The shape of the torch was inspired by the growth of a plant as it reaches out from the soil. Where the red ribbon shows through on the silver is intended to symbolize The Great Wall and the tracks athletes make on ice and snow. On the lower handle of the torch, patterns of auspicious clouds and snowflakes are representative of the Chinese art of paper cutting. The way that two torches can be aligned to pass the flame is symbolic of a handshake of cooperation.