Thanks to a chance meeting with the Maccabi men’s Masters team at the 21st Maccabiah Games in Israel, 13-year-old cancer survivor Jules Aouizerate received the opportunity to experience hockey in the birthplace of the sport right here in Montreal. It was kismet that this happened as the Bordeaux born Aouizerate was at the games to cheer on his sister and was drawn to check out the hockey tournament as it featured numerous former pros. “I couldn’t believe what I was going to get to do,” Jules Aouizerate said. “I never thought I would get to do something like that. I am so very thankful for the kindness the players have shown me to have this week for me.”
Aouizerate’s interaction with the Canadian players planted a seed in amongst the players to help him realize his dream to experience and train in Montreal. The project was embraced with enthusiasm by the players with Mike Zbriger leading the way. Zbriger a father of three, played six years of professional hockey in North America and Europe, including in France. He formed a bond with the family and with the other players support put together the week of a lifetime for the young athlete. “With three children of my own, my heart just opened to Jules and his family,” Mike Zbriger said as the two prepared for the final session in a very fulfilling week. “Knowing that we could give him the experience of a lifetime, my teammates and I had to make this happen for him. These guys (the Aouizerate family) say it’s been a life-changing experience for them but it’s life-changing for me too.”
Aouizerate, who had lost two years of playing a sport he loves, had an intensive week of on and off ice training in skills he could bring back to use on his club team the Bordeaux Boxers. He soaked everything up like a sponge to add to his individual and team skills. “It has been such an amazing week,” Aouizerate said. “It has been more than I had ever dreamed of. I can’t believe this is the final day.” Zbriger had lots of smiles watching Aouizerate being put through his paces during the week. “We’ve put in so much time on the ice together,” Zbriger said. “He’s been working with other coaches here and everyone has been so great. He’s loved every minute of it. Being on the ice two, three hours a day, every day for a week straight is not easy. I don’t care who you are. He’s put in the time and the progression has been great to see and he’s just loved every minute of it and that’s what this (week) has been all about. He gets in the car after practices and writes down notes to reflect on what he’s learned on shooting angles and positions and skating, he’s just a student of the game.”
There was also an opportunity to take in an Original Six game as the Canadiens, his favourite team, take on the Boston Bruins. While the Habs lost 5-4, it was not a disappointment to the young hockey fan. “I couldn’t believe I was there,” he said. “The crowd was loud and the game is so much faster, I was amazed at seeing the skills in person.”
While the regular season is over for Aouizerate, there is a tournament waiting when he returned home where, “I’m excited to tryout what I have learned here. I’m anxious to tryout my shooting that I’ve improved here.”
Aouizerate headed back home to France with a suitcase full of memories and an extended Canadian family all thanks to a common bond established through a love of hockey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.