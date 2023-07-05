Yankees solid pitching and hot hitting leads to win over Wildcats

The Pierrefonds Yankees combined solid pitching and hot hitting to take a 6-1 decision over the visiting NDG Yellow Wildcats in 11U B LSL baseball at Grier Park. Pierrefonds banged out 11 hits while pitchers Olivia Bell, Dennis Bell and Matèo Southwell sprinkled five hits and struck out eight Wildcat batters to limit NDG to one run.
The home side got on the board in the bottom of the first with a bell ringer of a homer by Dennis Bell. The scored remained 1-0 into the third when the visitors pulled even in the top of that inning. Logan Chin led off the inning with a single and came home to score on Samuel Brown’s single to make it a 1-1 contest. Brown also cracked a triple in the game, Aazim Ishmael chipped in with the other two hits, a pair of singles, by the Wildcats.
The Yankees logged two runs in the bottom of the third to take a 3-1 lead. Dennis Bell had a leadoff single and was cashed in by Southwell’s two bagger. Southwell touched home thanks to a James Ilkin single.
Pierrefonds added three in the home half of the fourth to seal the deal for the victory. Vivian Wang started the proceedings with a single and would score the first run of the inning. Wang scored ahead of Olivia Bell, who had singled as the two Yankees wheeled around the bases on Southwell’s second double of the contest. Southwell closed out the scoring; making it home on Ilkin’s second single of the contest.
The win keeps the Yankees in fifth place in their division, a game back of the Pierrefonds Red Sox and a game ahead of the Pierrefonds Blue Expos.
