Women's 4 x 100 relay team earns Canada's first medal of Tokyo Games

Canada won its first medal of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when the women's 4x100 freestyle relay team of Penny Oleksiak and Kayla Sanchez of Toronto, Margaret Mac Neil of London, Ont., and Rebecca Smith of Red Deer, Alta., finished in a time of three minutes 32.78 seconds swam to silver finish.
Sanchez led off the final followed by Mac Neil and Smith with Oleksiak bringing the team home. Oleksiak repeated her role from Rio by swimming the anchor leg and she just beat out American Simone Manuel to touch the wall.
It was a double duty session for Mac Neil who stepped into the relay lineup an hour after qualifying for the 100 metre butterfly final. She replaced Taylor Ruck who swam in the qualifying heat where the team posted the third-fastest time in the preliminaries.
This was a second straight games where the team made the podium, improving on the bronze won at the Rio Games. Australia won gold in a world-record time of 3:29.69, while the United States finished third in 3:32.81.
