Woll a wall in Rocket’s loss to the Marlies

The Laval Rocket closed out the week with a 4-2 road loss to the Toronto Marlies, Largely in part to the performance of Toronto goaltender Joseph Woll as he turned aside 56 of 58 shots fired his way. Joël Teasdale’s powerplay tally made it a 1-1 game in the first but Toronto hit for a goal in the middle period and early in the third to go up 3-1. Gabriel Bourque made it a 3-2 contest but Bobby McMann’s second of the game put the Marlies up by two. Laval lifted Kevin Poulin with 5:03 to go and rifled some 13 shots at the impenetrable Woll.
That gave Laval a win, an overtime loss and a loss to start 2023. The win and OT setback came at home on Place Bell ice against the visiting Manitoba Moose. The new year started out with a 6-3 win over Manitoba with Rafaël Harvey-Pinard propelling the Rocket attack thanks to his hat trick p[performance.
Mitchell Stephens, Pinard and Nate Schnarr helped Laval to a 3-1 lead after the opening period. In the middle fram Harvey-Pinard and the Marlies Evan Polei exchanged goals sending the Rocket into the third with a two goal cushion. Harvey-Pinard completed his trio of tallies with a powerplay marker and Jesse Ylönen added an advantage goal to close out Laval’s scoring.
In the 5-4 OT loss the Moose built to a 3-0 lead over the first 40 minutes of play. Alex Belzile got the Rocket onto the board 3:21 into the third. Manitoba replied shortly after but the Rocket battled back with three goals to pull even. Belzile recorded his second of the game followed by Corey Schueneman and Harvey-Pinard striking for the equalizer with 25 seconds left in regulation. Jansen Harkins delivered the game winner for the Moose 2:46 into the extra session.
Laval remains on the road and will face the Rochester Americans tonight then travel to Syracuse to take on the Crunch Friday night. Saturday afternoon at 4pm the Cleveland Monsters will face the Rocket at Place Bell.
