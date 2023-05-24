On Saturday, May 13th sports history was made as the Chicago Sky the Minnesota Lynx in the first-ever WNBA game in Canada in front of a sold out crowd at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. The fact that Chicago downed the Lynx 82-74 wasn’t the key to the event as both teams received a post-game standing ovation for the exciting game both sides delivered to the crowd.
To celebrate this momentous occasion WNBA Canada and Hennessy, an official partner of the WNBA Canada Game teamed up to not only help to promote the game but to shine a light on the WNBA Goods retail program. The goods on the Goods is that it is a program designed to promote and empower Canadian female entrepreneurs, through the production of limited-edition merchandise ahead of the first WNBA game in Canada.
Not only will these creative entrepreneurs gain exposure through the Goods program but the Canada Basketball Foundation (CBF) will also benefit from the effort. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of these items will be donated to the CBF. To find out more and see the products being offered go to www.wnbacanadagame.com/wnba-goods.
