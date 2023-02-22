Wimgym sticks their landings at major events

West Island Montreal Gymnastics,better known as Wimgym , continues to show that their athletes have a knack for making the grade at the meets they take part in. Not only do they score well but have made it onto Team Quebec and Team Canada squads. Wimgym is considered to have the most athletes from one club earning spots on National teams, more than any other club in the country. The training of the athletes is seen too under the watchful eyes of coaches Claude Pelletier, Johanne Soucy, Monica Nolet and Jerome Vaudolon.
In November the competitive girls’ team was in Keerbergen, Belgium for the Gympies Gymnova Cup, an international competition held each year. This year, the competition attracted 25 teams, eight of which were the National team of their respective countries. Team Canada featured all Wimgym athletes while Team Quebec had a trio of Wimgym athletes.
Team Canada came in first taking home the gold and Team Quebec came in second place earning the silver. In the Novice all-around Zoé Cadrin took gold and Lia-Monica Fontaine earned silver. In the Junior division Wimgym competitors swept the podium as Zoe Tsaprailis won gold, Evandra Zlobec silver and Cristella Brunetti-Burns claimed bronze.
Day 2 had all gymnasts from day 1 who finished top 2 for the youngsters, top 4 for the juniors and top 4 for the seniors, meaning 10 athletes from those 3 different levels going up against one another on each apparatus, gather for the individual finals.
Wimgym had eight girls that moved into the day two finals based on their performances in the first day of the event. In Novice events Fontaine finished first for gold and Cadrin took silver. Junior athlete Evandra Zlobec competed in the bars finals and won the bronze medal. In the floor finals Junior Maddison Hajjar picked-up the silver medal.
To start off the new year the Kirkland based club was off to Saskatoon for the annual Elite Gymnastics meet. It is at this meet where competitors strive to earn High Performance status. When all was said and done the Wimgym contingent returned home with 10 medals and eight athletes in the top 14 all around.
Following the meet Wimgym was informed that all of those girls had earned High Performance status, quite an accomplishment for one club. That clears the way for those athletes to follow the path of six club members who are members of Canada’s National teams.
The six National member athletes are Laurie Denommée (winner of bronze medal at the World Gymnastics competition in November 2022), Evandra Zlobec (Sr), Maddison Hajjar (Sr), Zoe Tsaprailis (Jr), Cristella Brunetti-Burns (Jr) and Lia Monica Fontaine (Jr).
