Will Mikaël remain Olympic king in Beijing ?

Mikaël Kingsbury is the most accomplished mogul skier of all time and is the defending Olympic champion following his gold medal win at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Kingsbury won the Olympic silver medal in 2014 at the Sochi Games finishing back of teammate Alex Bilodeau.
Kingsbury looks to successfully defend his Olympic crown in Beijing and has served notice over the course of the World Cup season. Over the course of December Kingsbury has recorded a trio of first place finishes, two in dual moguls on in moguls and a third place in moguls.
The 29 year-old Kingsbury achieved prominence early in his career after earning the 2009–10 FIS World Cup Rookie of the Year award. He is the seven-time reigning FIS Freestyle World Cup title-holder for both moguls and overall freestyle, owning the records for most men’s Moguls World Cup titles and Overall Freestyle World Cup titles. He also owns the records for career World Cup moguls victories with 53, and consecutive Freestyle World Cup event wins with 13. The veteran skier is the first man to have won both the moguls and dual moguls World Championship events, and has won the most medals at the Freestyle World Championships of any male competitor in history, having won a medal in 9 of the 10 events he has competed in.
With Kingsbury in the zone, he could join Bilodeau and become the second Olympian to successfully defend his gold medal in any freestyle skiing discipline. sports@thesuburban.com
