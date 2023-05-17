Wildcats handle Knights in Juvenile 15’s rugby match-up

It was ruck and maul time on the turf of Pointe Claire’s Terra Cotta Park as the St. Thomas Knights took on the Royal West Wildcats in GMAA Juvenile boys’ 15’s rugby play. The visiting Wildcats prevailed as they pocketed a 39-5 road win over the Knights.
Leading the way for the Wildcats was Brent Suter as he accounted for 24 of the 39 point total. Suter delivered the lead after St. Thomas had taken an early 5-0 advantage on Max Parise’s try as he scored a try, converted for points after the try and hit for three on a penalty kick. That put Royal West up 13-5 and there was no looking back.
The Knights came charging out to start the game as they put together an extended possession and drive that saw Parise bull his way over for the score. St. Thomas not only battled a tough opponent but a bench that got shorter over the course of the game as injuries became a factor. High marks to the home side as there were flashes of solid play and great desire by the players to give as good as they got from their opponents.
Suter had a highlight reel try to open the scoring for the Wildcats as he broke through the middle of the pack, found another gear and raced 70 yards for the score, fighting off one last tackle attempt by a Knight’s player.
Royal West carried a 22-5 lead into the break on tries by Dylan Wasacz and Adam Loulos. Wasacz found the inside right corner to score and Loulos claimed his first of two tries as he raced 30 yards down the left side. Loulos broke to the left to give better field position for Suter’s conversion attempt, which was successful.
Suter opened the third quarter scoring with another successful penalty kick for three points. Loulos added his second try of the match running straight on for five. Suter closed out the scoring for the Wildcats as he added the convert to the Loulos try, scored his second try and added the conversion.
