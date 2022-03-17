Wildcats double up on Vipers

The Westwood High School Wildcats took a 4-2 decision Monday afternoon on their home ice of the St. Lazare Sports Complex over the visiting Laval Junior Academy Vipers in bantam boys GMAA hockey. It was a fast-paced game with plenty of up and down action as both opponents were in the hunt for goals. The Wildcats got the upper hand with a three goal opening period but had to hold off LJA as the visitors mounted a comeback bid.The Vipers had several quality chances but couldn’t find the finishing touch in the first frame.
Ocean Robinson went top shelf to open the scoring for the Wildcats as he went to the top right corner for the tally. A pair of juicy rebounds set-up the next two Westwood goals. Brad Pawsey made it 2-0 as he redirected the puck into the low right corner. Late in the first Ryan Allen got his stick on a loose puck and sent it into the mesh for a three goal cushion. With just over a minute to play in the middle frame Dylan Keating buried the puck following a scrum in front of the Vipers’ net.
Passing was the key to both LJA goals as the Vipers attempted to close the gap with the Wildcats. Stefanos Makridis got LJA on the scoresheet as he converted passes from Kosta-Dean Karaminas and Dionisopoulos Francesco to make it a 3-1 contest. With Westwood back up by three, Mario Lapenna found the back of the net with helpers from Giannini and Pierluca Faratro.
The Vipers continued to press but there was no joy to be had as the clock wound down giving the Wildcats a hard fought victory. “We had some good chances,” LJA head coach Dominic Pompa said. “They (the team) gave everything right to the end and I’m pretty sure we’ll see them (Westwood) again in the playoffs.”
