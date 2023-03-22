It was a tough 1-0 loss taken by the Westlake Wild U13 A girls squad against the visiting Storm Gris from the Sud Ouest organization at the Kirkland Arena last Saturday. It was a clinic level performance by both goaltenders as Kayla Quad-Ejupovic and the Storm’s Olivia Adams wowed the crowd with countless quality saves throughout the match.
The opposing netminders battled through a scoreless opening period sending the game into the break in a 0-0 deadlock. When play opened for business in the second frame Westlake upped the pressure level out chancing the Storm on shots but Adams was up to the challenge. The lone goal of the game came following an extended session in Sud Ouest’s zone as the Storm erupted from their end and down deep into Wild territory. There was a scrum in front of the Westlake net that Callie Campbell finished off by depositing the puck into the Wild goal for a 1-0 lead 3:32 into the second.
Following the icebreaker it was a constant back and forth battle by the two opponents, the Storm searching for an insurance marker and the Wild looking to pull even. As play dwindled into the final minute of the period, a superb play by the Wild defence to clear away a loose puck from a wide open Westlake net prevented the visitors from taking a 2-0 cushion into the break.
In the final period Westlake continued to hunt for the equalizer but just couldn’t best Adams while at the other end Quad-Ejupovic held down the fort, keeping her team within striking distance. Westlake’s Catherine Lapointe had several quality chances only to be denied by Adams. Tha included a diving cross-crease save by Adams with 3:34 to go as she managed to cover her unguarded cage to keep the Wild off the scoresheet. Quad-Ejupovic responded in kind as she stoned Flavie Brassard who had turned on the jets and broke in front from the left only to find Quad-Ejupovic squared to take the scoring attempt away. Westlaw’s final chance came with a 6-on-4 advantage as the Storm had taken a penalty with 2:09 to play and with 69 seconds to go lifted Quad-Ejupovic for the extra attacker. There was no solution in those final 69 seconds as Sud Ouest held on for the slim 1-0 win.
