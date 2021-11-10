Wild best Blades in UA 18 girls’ hockey

The Westlake Wild were just a bit sharper than the Dollard Blades last Saturday afternoon at the Dorval Arena as the Wild skated to a 2-0 win over the visiting Blades. “They stuck to the gameplan,” Westlake head coach Marc Ikin said. “Their goalie was tough to beat but the girls managed to find a way.”
The two opponents duelled through a scoreless first period with Dollard goalie Leia Luck-Vatcher handling several tough shots to keep the score level.
It was at the 8:40 mark of the middle period when Westlake’s Elsa Chisolm authored an unassisted tally to give the home side a 1-0 lead.
Luck-Vatcher and her Westlake counterpart Emily Spall continued to frustrate their opponents’ advances sending the game into the third with the Wild still owning a 1-0 advantage.
Dollard took a penalty early in the third and the Wild took full advantage of their advantage situation to score their second goal of the game. Chisolm had a hand in this tally as she set-up Amélie Latour for the powerplay marker and a 2-0 lead 3:50 into the final frame. “It was a good effort,” Dollard head coach Peter Michaud said. “We have some new players and we are still finding our chemistry. Last game (against Westlake) was a tie, this time they got the win but we were in the game to the end.”
Each side had several more chances on net but Spall and Luck-Vatcher were up to the challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.