Wild and Wings wrangle to a tie

There’s nothing better than an in house rivalry to have the makings of a great hockey game. That was exactly the case last Saturday afternoon at the Dorval Arena as the U18 A Westlake Wild and Westlake Wings went at it in Ligue Interrégionale Hockey Féminin play.
When the final buzzer sounded there were no bragging rights for the victory as the two evenly matched squads played to a 1-1 draw. That outcome was in large part due to the dueling goalies holding their respective opponents at bay. The Wings Anna Humes and Emily Spall of the Wild made saves, cleared the puck and minimized rebound opportunities.
The game was played at a quick pace with back and forth ventures to the nets as each side looked to break the ice. There was no solving either goalie through a scoreless first frame.
When play entered the middle period, the Wings turned up the pressure spending more time in the Wild’s zone. The Wings were finally rewarded 2:22 left in the second. In a scrum in front of Spall’s crease
where a loose puck could not be corralled. With Juliette Gauthier-Schinck finishing of the play by poking the puck into the net. Laura Frederick and Melanie Tsatas picked-up assists on the play.
When the puck dropped for the third period the Wild played with more jump in their game pressing to pull even. The equalizer came 7:21 into the third when Cassidy Cochran converted a pass from Amber Côté to finally get one past Humes.
The game took a fast and furious turn with 9:39 left in the game as the Wild and Wings went on a search for a game-winning goal. In the final minute each side had a quality chance to pot the go ahead goal but Spall and Humes were equal to the task. The chance for bragging rights will now have to wait for the next time these two Westlake sides meet.
