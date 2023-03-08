WIC takes the bite out of the Bulldogs in juvenile girls’ basketball final

The West Island College Voyageurs played a methodical game to take a 33-21 victory over the Bialik Bulldogs in the GMAA juvenile girls basketball final at Bialik High School. WIC eliminated a five point deficit to take a lead into the break and then found another gear in the second half to outdistance the Bulldogs. “It’s what I’ve been saying through and through,” WIC head coach Carissa Tapia said. “Execute, get players open and get the ball. Get easy open baskets, not one-on-one. The culture that we have at WIC is about sharing the ball, moving it around and finding the open person.”
While the play was back and forth from the opening tipoff, strong zone defence by both sides made it a tight affair. At the end of the first quarter Bialik was up 5-4 as the points weren’t flowing freely. The Voyageurs were posting points well into the second quarter all from the free throw line as their shots weren’t falling through the mesh. Their first bucket for two points came deep into the second as there was 3:42 to the break. Consistency at the free throw line and a pair of baskets saw WIC whittle away a 10-5 Bulldog lead and allow the Voyageurs to carry a 12-11 lead into intermission.
In the third quarter game MVP Eva Ubani struck for eight of her game high 13 points to help her squad build a comfortable lead over the home side. That outburst led the way to a 24-17 WIC advantage as play headed into the final quarter. WIC was able to add another nine to their total while hold the Bulldogs to four points. Those four Bialik points came off of shots by Maya Dembovsky who led the Bulldogs with a 10 point game. Emma Cohen chipped in with seven points in the loss while Voyageur Olivia Sugar hit for six for WIC.
