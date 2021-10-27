WIC bantam girls hold off determined John Rennie Tigers

The West Island College Voyageurs bantam girls took a 6-4 win on their home pitch over the John Rennie Tigers last Friday afternoon. It was a hard-fought victory for the Voyageurs as the visitors pressed to cut into a 6-2 lead that WIC had built through the second half. “It was super important for us,” WIC coach Edward Silva-Frade said. “We just played yesterday as well and I didn’t want them to get caught in overthinking it and I’m really happy how they responded after that goal.”
In the opening half Rennie held the lead twice starting with the opening goal by Jamie Monopoli who converted a pass from Emma Balossi. The home team pulled even when Jordan Zuckerman recorded her first of two goals on the day on a penalty kick awarded for a handball in the box. The Tigers went up 2-1 on a direct kick taken by Isabel Jamagotchian. In the final minute of the half WIC knotted the score at 2-2 when Alexandra Massas, who also had a two goal game, lofted the ball up and in.
The Voyageurs built on that equalizer when play resumed in the second half to roll off four goals to take a 6-2 lead. WIC took their first lead of the game early in the second when a scramble in the Tigers’ box ended with WIC’s Nikki Rosen burying the ball for a 3-2 edge. A second PK was awarded to WIC and this time Massas stepped to the spot and confidently sent the ball into the low left corner to make it 4-2. Sofia De Filippo followed that up shortly after the PK to make it 5-2. Zuckerman upped the score to 6-2 when she stepped into the ball from 35 yards out, arching her shot into the mesh.
The flurry of goals didn’t faze the Tigers as they pushed back and were rewarded with two goals to cut into the WIC lead but time wasn’t on John Rennie’s side. “I warned the girls that John Rennie would be hungry,” coach Silva-Frade said. “It’s sporting respect, you want to win games.”
The Tigers’ third goal came on a speedy run by Chloe Legault-Capozio who broke between two WIC defenders and found the back of the net to make it 6-3. Mikaela Desmarteaux-Williams got one more back for the Tigers on a quality kick to close out the scoring. “It was so close, it was a good game,” Tigers’ coach Marie-Joseé Gibeau said. “We had some unlucky goals against us but overall it was a well-fought game. This was their best game yet and they are a great group of girls.”
