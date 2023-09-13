The 29th edition of the Ricky Held Classic golf tournament, the main fundraiser for the West Island Association for the Intellectually Handicapped (WIAIH) is good to go on Monday, September 19 at the Summerlea Golf Club in Vaudreuil-Dorion. The proceeds will allow WIAIH to continue offering needed services to close to 1000 participating members with an intellectual disability or autism spectrum disorder and their families.
The registration fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, breakfast brunch, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, BBQ and contests. Those looking to help the organization reach their funding goal are encouraged to set up a fundraising page on the Zeffy platform to help extend the reach of WIAIH’s efforts. Those donating will automatically receive a tax receipt. Amounts of $500 or more raised on the Zeffy page earns free entry to the Golf Classic. For $2,000 or more on a Zeffy fundraising page a foursome will gain free entry to the Golf Classic. WIAIH can help to guide individuals in setting up a page.
For more information on participating or sponsorship opportunities or to register for the event contact Richard Held at ricky.held@yahoo.ca or WIAIH at info@wiaih.qc.ca or by phone at 514-694-7090.
