President of Expos Fest Perry Giannias recently noted that the organization has reached $700,000 in the march on the Road to One Million. All the funds raised go to the benefit of the Kat D DIPG fund of the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation. It has been done through Perry G’s love of the Expos and in memory of his niece Catherine Demes, who died from DIPG, a children’s brain cancer that has no cure. Through a variety of Expo Fest events that amount was reached over a mere four years from the start in 2016 and is still growing. Even this year with the gala cancelled in March, Giannias and his dedicated volunteers have worked at adding to the fund in hopes a cure will be found through research. Thanks to a donation by Stephen Bronfman, $12,000 was raised in a mere five days by the Expos Fest Facebook community. Bronfman donated 1,000 masks with the Expos logo to the cause and for a mere $15 donation t o the Kat D DIPG Fund, a mask would be mailed out. “What a pleasant surprise it was,” Perry Giannias said. “The Expos community stepped up and knocked it out of the park. $12,000 in five days on $15 masks for us is incredible. We are so grateful to everyone.” There are about 150 masks left so to get one email expos.fest@gmail.com or go the Expos Fest Facebook page. “I also want to thank all our former Expos who have come to our events and/or haver signed items for us from their homes,” Giannias said. “We are looking forward to rescheduling our Gala and continuing our march towards one million dollars.”
Who were those masked fans? Supporters of a great cause, that’s who
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Daniela Caputo's Destinations: Exploring Canada series: Yukon
- Who were those masked fans? Supporters of a great cause, that’s who
- Delta draws with Laurentien in LSEQ opener
- Former McGill defenseman Nathanael Halbert signs on with Rocket
- Pet Talk: Keeping your pup cool in summer
- After lockdown, Montreal real estate prices are going up, not down
- Drive-ins reign during days of distancing
- Judgement Calls: Episode 8 - "Play Ball” for the Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League
Most Popular
Articles
- Jessica Brownstein Mulroney and the temper of our times
- Beloved sleepaway camp transforms into family retreat in light of COVID
- Tropical Storm Fay will bring relief from the heat
- ‘1984’ today? Non merci M. Legault!
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: Mild COVID-19? Misrepresentation and misunderstanding!
- More than a Weekend Game Plan: Matthew Ross lands new post at B’nai Brith Canada
- After lockdown, Montreal real estate prices are going up, not down
- Anti-Semitism did not go into lockdown
- TSN 690 withstood the storm and the return to "must listening" is back
- What To Do: Outdoor things to do in and near Montreal this summer
Images
Videos
Commented
- Canadians call to end the plastic disaster (2)
- Mr. Trudeau, lift border restrictions for cottage owners (1)
- Filmmakers Nerenberg and Sheehan take a look at the climate crisis like nobody has before (1)
- Record-breaking heatwave continues for Quebec (1)
- City worker finds human remains in NDG (1)
- Thanks a Bunch! (1)
Most Popular
Articles
- Jessica Brownstein Mulroney and the temper of our times
- Beloved sleepaway camp transforms into family retreat in light of COVID
- Tropical Storm Fay will bring relief from the heat
- ‘1984’ today? Non merci M. Legault!
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: Mild COVID-19? Misrepresentation and misunderstanding!
- More than a Weekend Game Plan: Matthew Ross lands new post at B’nai Brith Canada
- After lockdown, Montreal real estate prices are going up, not down
- Anti-Semitism did not go into lockdown
- TSN 690 withstood the storm and the return to "must listening" is back
- What To Do: Outdoor things to do in and near Montreal this summer
Images
Videos
Commented
- Canadians call to end the plastic disaster (2)
- Mr. Trudeau, lift border restrictions for cottage owners (1)
- Filmmakers Nerenberg and Sheehan take a look at the climate crisis like nobody has before (1)
- Record-breaking heatwave continues for Quebec (1)
- City worker finds human remains in NDG (1)
- Thanks a Bunch! (1)
Online Poll
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.