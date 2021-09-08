When it comes to the branding or re-branding a sports franchise, there have been plenty examples recently. Locally the Montreal Alouettes redid their logo and look, the Montreal Impact has become CF Montreal, and McGill are now the Redbirds, replacing their former moniker that was not acceptable in today’s political climate. The Canadian Football League now has the Edmonton Elks and Major League Baseball’s Cleveland franchise will become the Guardians at the start of the 2022 season.
TMR native Phil Héroux is a brand designer through his company Phil HérouxBrands, who has worked on the brand image of hundreds of clients, from Startups to SMEs, collaborates as a brand image specialist with Montreal agencies. He co-founded the GAB, a café for working in Montreal and gives conferences for young students and entrepreneurs and participates in round tables to discuss design and marketing.
An avid sports fan, Héroux lends his expertise to this topic on re-branding. “You have to think about everything, “Phil Héroux said. “It’s a big step to do a branding. You have to utilize data and surveys to create the best possible result.”
Whatever the reason behind the re-branding of an organization numerous factors come into play for the name, colours and logo. Those elements must resonate with the fans to have their continued support and to buy the merchandise to showcase their loyalty to their team. “Everybody that changes their name and branding doesn’t do it for good deeds,” Héroux said. “They have so much pressure from their sponsors and fans that they just don’t have any choice. Even if it is an extremely costly process, it would cost them a lot more to not do it.” This is a category that McGill, Edmonton and Cleveland fall into.
Two organizations, CF Montreal and the Trois-Rivières Lions who will play their inaugural season in the ECHL unveiled their names and logos this past year. For CF Montreal it was a two year journey to replace the Montreal Impact brand while the Lions had to create something to appeal to their new fan base. “I think it works good (the Lions logo),” he said. “They have captured the feel and history of the area and the fleur de lys and Lion’s head are visible from the start but the other elements they have incorporated become known to the fans as well.”
As for FC Montreal, that two year journey to rebrand to give the organization the feel of a world soccer organization has so many elements that, “If you compromise the clarity of the logo with overkill references then you miss a chance for the mainstream audience to see full what is being presented,” he said. “It’s like they say if you have to explain a joke it isn’t funny. If you have to explain a logo then you’ve missed the target.”
There is something to be said for iconic logos that may get touch-ups but never really change like the Canadiens CH or the Los Angeles Dodgers and the NFL’s Green Bay Packers. “When people experience sports branding they experience it completely,” he said. “The games, the players, the mascots, the merchandise; they follow daily team actions on social media, buy tickets and take part in contests on the website. The Canadiens have done a great job of this of presenting the players and the brand as one. Fans can be proud and people can wear the brand in everyday life.”
So fans whatever teams has your allegiance know that plenty of thought has gone into making their name and brand respected and known in the sport world. sports@thesuburban.com
