Westmount shuts down Pointe Claire in Lac St. Louis soccer

The U16 Westmount boys earned a 4-0 road win over their U15 Pointe Claire opponents in Lac St. Louis regional soccer play at Terra Cotta Park. The home side turned in a strong performance against their older combatants plus had only one reserve on the bench compared to Westmount’s full complement of players available to substitute in.
Mohamed Guedri paced the visitors to victory with a trio of tallies, all impressive shots that found the back of the net. Westmount keeper Dario Rossi was solid when pressed into service to earn the clean sheet.
Pointe Claire, a U15 squad playing up at the U16 level, displayed quality skills in ball control and playmaking but just couldn’t get one past Rossi. Keeper Luca Mastrocola made numerous spectacular saves to stifle the Westmount attack as the goals that made their way into the Pointe Claire net were perfectly placed balls. The back line of Pointe Claire also turned in a strong performance; Yaroslav Caceres-Barkatina made his presence felt in frustrating Westmount advances. On the attack Antoine Labonte gave the Westmount defenders fits as he pressed to break Rossi’s shutout.
Guedri opened the scoring in the 17th minute of the first half when he read the developing play by Pointe Claire stole the ball and arced his shot over the head of Mastrocola for a 1-0 lead. It became a 2-0 contest when Guedri unleashed a laser of a shot from 45 yards out that found the top left corner39 minutes into the half giving Westmount a 2-0 advantage heading into the break.
Guedri completed his hat trick 23 minutes into the second half on a direct kick from 40 yards out where he picked his spot and sent the ball inside the left post to make it 3-0.
With play headed into the final minute of the match Westmount took advantage of a scramble for the ball in tight. Alec Barin had the final touch of the ball guiding it just inside the right post to close out the scoring at 4-0.
