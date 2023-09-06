Westmount overcomes obstacles for win over Pointe Claire

The Westmount U15 M soccer squad showed grit and determination to overcome several bumps in the road to claim a 3-1 win against Pointe Claire at Terra Cotta Park. Starting with a short bench of two substitutes to a period of no subs due to injuries, including starting keeper Dario Taravati-Rossi, Westmount battled on for the victory. Keying that win was a two goal performance by Mohamed Guedri who broke a 1-1 stalemate to notch the game winning and insurance markers in the second half.
It was a physical match from the opening whistle with both keepers, Westmount’s Taravati-Rossi and Alex Sanchez of Pointe Claire the focal point of the match as they held off the advances of their opponents.
It was the home side getting the opening goal on a penalty kick 28 minutes into the opening half. Following a stellar save by Taravati-Rossi the ensuing rebound went to a Pointe Claire forward who was fouled in the box putting the ball on the penalty spot. Jason Zaklama stepped to the ball and stroked a shot with authority into the low right side for a 1-0 advantage.
It was a short lived lead as from the return to play Westmount stormed into their attacking third and Ignacio Vizcaino struck for the equalizer with a shot high into the mesh from just outside the box making it a 1-1 contest.
On a shot that looked like it was destined for the right corner of the Westmount net Taravati-Rossi made a diving save that saw the keeper get injured and sidelined for the final 10 minutes of the half. Westmount held off Pointe Claire to the whistle sending the game into the break still knotted at 1-1.
Taravati-Rossi gritted his teeth and returned to his post to keep his team in the hunt for the win. The go ahead goal came on a beautiful header by Guedri thanks to a precise ball sent in from the left on a free kick. Facing the incoming ball Guedri applied an adept flick of his head to send the ball past the outstretched hands of Sanchez for a 2-1 lead.
Westmount built momentum on that play with Taravati-Rossi and a stingy back line of defenders holding Pointe Claire at bay. With eight minutes to go Westmount put the game out of reach with Guedri’s second of the match. On a ball played into the box Guedri finessed the ball into the low left corner putting the score at 3-1.
