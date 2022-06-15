Westmount earns road win over Dorval in U13M A play

Westmount came away with a 3-1 victory on the road over Dorval last Wednesday night at the Dorval Community Centre pitch in Lac St. Louis Regional Soccer League action.
The visitors spent a good amount of time in their attacking third but were thwarted numerous times by Dorval keeper Virgile Merens. It took perfect shots to best Merens as his play held the home team in the hunt late into the second half in a tight 2-1 contest with Westmount adding their insurance tally with less than 10 minutes to play. “It’s early in the year and it was a little bit of a game of ping-pong early on,” Dorval coach Patrick Goodfellow said. “We’ve got to work on moving the ball up on the ground and getting in close to get a clear shot.”
Westmount’s keeper Dario Taravati-Rossi faced fewer shots but had to remain engaged to handle the challenges when Dorval went on the attack.
It was Dorval getting on the board first as an attempt to send the ball out of danger deep in the Westmount zone turned into an own goal in the seventh minute of play.
The visitors pulled even in the 12th minute of the game when Anton Pipkov moved into mid-box and sent a turf hugging shot into the right corner. Westmount went up 2-1 on a left-footed drive by Lucas Bolton from 40 yards out that made it under the crossbar for the goal in minute 32. “We practiced all week on our tactics, attacking, offence and defence,” Westmount coach James Langshaw said. “It paid off, I’m very proud of everyone, we made some adjustments and they brought the energy in the second half.”
Following the break Dorval pressed looking for the equalizer but was denied that opportunity by solid defending and timely saves by Taravati-Rossi. Westmount’s third tally came off of a goalmouth scramble when Sacha Nataf finished off the play by directing the ball into the mesh.
