For the Junior A Westlake Wild it was perfection from start to finish as Dodge Cup Champions for their Junior B counterparts it was a nerve wracking title tilt but they came out with the championship banner and Dodge Cup medals this past Sunday. The Junior A’s shutout the Citadelles by a 4-0 score while the Junior B’s took a 1-0 shootout decision over the Montreal Canadiennes.
The Junior A Wild finished with a perfect record in their Dodge Cup journey doubling the Citadelles in the opener 6-3, besting the Laurentides Mistrals 4-1 and defusing the Dynamite Out 5-2. Notable performances included hat tricks by Delphine Gaudet against the Citadelles Emma Beisswanger figuring in on all four goals against the Mistral with three goals and an assist. Emma Bain had a two goal performance against the Dynamite.
In the gold game Westlake shook off a scoreless first frame then stormed the Citadelles for a trio of tallies in the middle period to build a three goal cushion. Julia Vendittelli, Bain and Viviane Malin supplied the offence. Beisswanger closed out the scoring 39 seconds into the tird putting the Wild up 4-0. Michelle Morgan earned the cleansheet between the pipes for Westlake.
The Junior B Wild opened with a loss but that would be the only defeat they would taste. The Lanaudiére Pionniéres 3-0. Westlake rebounded to take a 6-0 decision over their Lac St. Louis region rivals 6-0, Emily Spall got the shutout and Fiona Murray’s tally at 5:01 of the first stood as the game winner. In the semi-final the Wild got payback against the Pionniéres by dropping them by a 5-2 score. Murray had a pair of goals o lead the way and Samantha Graziano notched the game winning goal.
The championship contest was a cardiac affair of a goaltender battle against the Canadiennes. Spall of the Wild and Montreal’s Stephanie Tellier repelled all attacks through regulation and overtime. Finally in the shootout there had to be goals and the Wild shooters outdueled the Canadiennes’ snipers to capture the Dodge Cup.
