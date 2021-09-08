West Island trained goalie invited to join Montreal Canadiens development camp

Like father like son is apropos for 21 year-old Alexis Gravel who is pursuing a career as a goaltender in professional hockey. That is a path followed by his father François Gravel who spent time in the American Hockey League but played a journeyman’s career in European professional hockey.
The son is getting his shot as he has received an invitation to the Montreal Canadiens development camp that takes place in mid-September. That is another connection to his father as the elder Gravel was drafted 87th overall by the Canadiens in the 1987 entry draft.
The younger Gravel has played with the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL logging 198 games over the past five seasons plus another 37 in post-season play. In the 2018 NHL entry draft the Chicago Blackhawks made him a sixth round (187 overall) selection. Now a free agent, Gravel was excited to get the invitation from the Habs.
Gravel has been training and working hard to take a run playing at the pro level with extensive on and off ice sessions. The 6-foot-3, 218 lb netminder has been working with goalie guru Marco Raimondo several years and trains at the Quartier Hockey sports complex. “I mentioned to Marco that, as a free agent, I had to take my game to the next level in order to improve my physical preparation and increase my odds at signing a professional contract,” Alexis Gravel said.
Raimondo, who is in the know when it comes to getting his protégés to the next level pointed Gravel in the proper direction. “If you want to reach a superior level, Gabriel Roy Lehoux is your guy,” Marco Raimondo said. That was in reference to the owner of Athletik One, the training centre that is located within Quartier Hockey.
“At our initial meeting, Gabriel pointed out that he would first evaluate me,” Gravel said. “I accepted and hit the ground running. I completed posture, sensory, neurological, metabolic and physical tests, to name a few. In short, he was collecting data in a way I had never seen before. Let’s just say that it was very serious and very scientific.”
From all the poking, prodding and testing a short, medium and long term game plan was devised for Gravel. The most surprising of all though for Gravel was that of the use of simple exercises to improve his precision, coordination and reaction speed as a goalie.
“Alexis had a few problems at the beginning,” Gabriel Roy Lehoux said. “In today’s world of professional hockey, a big goalie must also move well. He is 100 per cent invested in the process (to improve) and the invitation to join the Montreal Canadiens development camp is a testament of his commitment to his sport and the hard work he performed over the year.”
