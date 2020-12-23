West Island Shamrocks’ Alexei Caron a battler on and off the ice

While there hasn’t been much of an opportunity to play this season as a forward for the West Island Shamrocks of the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League, the fact that Caron is playing at this high level is a testament to his tenacity. Caron has battled back to play hockey as in 2018, he was diagnosed for severe aplastic anemia where treatment required a bone-marrow transplant and mandated a one year break from hockey. It was while playing summer hockey that an incident uncovered Caron’s affliction. “I started to get bruises,” Alexei Caron said. “In one game I got slashed twice on the arm and my elbow got very big. We went to Sainte Justine’s and that’s when we were told I had severe aplastic anemia.” Making a return to hockey was a key focal point for Caron as it helped him go through the grueling process. “I wanted to get back on the ice so much,” Caron said. “That what I focused on. I want to thank my family and friends also they were there and we watched every hockey game we could on the TV.” Even during his hospital stay, Caron began to train for a return to the ice. “I had a bike in my room and was allowed to ride,” he said. “I would also run with my mother but my cardio was not on point.”Caron had to struggle to regain his strength and cardio levels to allow him to compete at the junior level. “It was really tough,” he said. “After a year of not playing, I had to double the sacrifices to get better.” As a forward for the Shamrocks, Caron has only played a few games to date and is hopeful for a re-start of the season in the new year. “I’ve played like three games, only one five-on-five the others were four-on-four,” he said. “I’m going to stay positive like when I was in the hospital that we will get to play.”Having overcome this cancer, Caron looked to raise awareness on the importance of being an organ and tissue donor, especially among youths. To help to do that, he participated in the campaign Défi Chaîne de Vie by Héma-Québec. “It’s a challenge to make awareness, mostly among teenagers to donate (blood, tissue, marrow),” he said. “Here in Quebec we need to talk more about it in high schools. The more that people donate, the more positive results we can have.” Caron’s hockey aspirations are to go as far as he possibly can but he has an eye on a future where his love of carpentry would allow him to open his own business. “I’m taking my courses in school and I love it,” he said. “There’s not only hockey in life, you have to prioritize and the most important (priority) is your health.”
West Island Shamrocks’ Alexei Caron a battler on and off the ice
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
