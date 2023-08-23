West Island Men’s Club get Stock answers from PJ

It was a return home of sorts for former NHL’er PJ Stock, well close enough to the trio of rinks of the Dollard Civic Centre where he learned his skills as a youth. The entertaining commentator was the guest of the West Island Men’s Club last Tuesday night in their ongoing speaker series at the Angora Room of the Civic Centre Complex. “It’s awesome,” PJ Stock said of being back at the Civic Centre. “This is coming full circle. I started playing hockey here. I remember playing in the darkness of rink three and how special it was to play on rink two. It was just an amazing building to grow up in and I was really lucky to have that. I’ve traveled the world, played in every North American city, but there’s no better place than here (Dollard).”
The Speakers Series initiative is the effort of a quartet of men’s club members as part of the WIMC’s slate of activities and gatherings. Those gentlemen are Ian Roter, Howard Zingboim, Ira Lubiner and Isar Klaiman. Previous speakers have included The Suburban’s Editor-in –Chief Beryl Wajsman and legendary sports scribe Pat Hickey. “We are trying to achieve a monthly event,” Isar Klaimen said. “It’s not always possible because we’re constantly looking for speakers appropriate to the game. So far we’ve done about seven or eight of them attracted around 60-65 people each time.”
Having a local success like Stock take part in the series made it a special night for the organizers. “PJ grew up here,” Ira Lubiner said prior to the start of the evening. “He played hockey here. He lived here and still isn’t far from here now. Yes, we were happy to get him. I think he’s going to be very popular with the crowd.”
Popular with the crowd was an understatement as Stock, along with moderator and his long time friend Lorne Rubin went all over the map. That caused Rubin to toss out the script and just hold on, interject on occasion and enjoy the Stock car ride in his second hand Topaz when he launched his career with the Rangers to the Q & A to close out the event.
That Topaz was one he had bought off his mother and almost kept Stock from being on time for his first practice with the Rangers after getting called up from the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack 17 games into the season. He arrived at the practice facility out in Long Island and “I pulled up in this Topaz with a Dollard Soccer bag and an old hockey bag with all my stuff,” Stock recounted. “I said hi I’m here to play with the Rangers and got a ya sure from the security guard. It took almost 30 minutes before I could convince him to call someone and confirm.”
Stock also has no fear of poking fun at himself as he had five career goals in regular season play but his favorite tally was one in the post-season for the Boston Bruins against his hometown Montreal Canadiens, who had traded him away earlier in his career, at the Molson Centre in game five of the 2001-2002 quarter finals. “Sure I remember them all,” he quipped. “But the one against the Canadiens, a nice wraparound against Jose Theodore (NHL MVP that season) in front of my family and friends, that will always be the best goal right up there with the first goal I scored in the NHL.”
Following Stock’s session he got to meet and greet many of those in attendance and continued to bring smiles to the faces of the audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.