West Island and Montreal Est season is good to go for Quebec’s Junior AAA Hockey League

At the annual general meeting in June, the governing bodies of the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League (QJAAAHL) will play this season starting in September. The plan is for a 48 game schedule starting September 11. Should the Direction de la Santé Publique du Québec issue another containment directive, requiring the cessation of activities, postponed games could be moved to the end of the season or the schedule could be pared down to 44 or 36 games. The 13 team circuit will be divided into two divisions. One six team division featuring Côte-du-Sud, Cégep Beauce-Appalaches, Princeville, Cégep de Granby, Chambly and Longueuil . The other division will have seven organizations, Valleyfield, West Island, Montréal-Est, Saint-Jérôme, Terrebonne, Les Prédateurs and Gatineau. The six team circuit will feature each team playing 34 intra-division matches and 14 games against the other division facing each opponent twice. The Condors du Cégep Beauce-Appalaches will be in their inaugural season in the QJAAAHL, playing out of t the Centre Sportif Lacroix-Dutil in Saint-Georges-de-Beauce. The team is under the direction of general manager and head coach, Pier-Alexandre Poulin, a native of the Beauce region. There are some details that remain to be worked out regarding the health rules dictated by the Direction de la Santé Publique du Québec, Hockey Canada and Hockey Québec. The focus of the league will be to see to the health and safety of their players, hockey staff and the fans. Training camps are slated to start the second week of August, with four pre-season games to help in the selection process. Barring interruption of the games, the playoffs should get underway the second week of March 2021. That would decide the Quebec representative for the Fred Page Cup. That tournament is to decide the Eastern Canadian champion and will take place in Hawkesbury in May, 2021. That champion will move on to the National Junior A Championship, the Centennial Cup, which is still awaiting the announcement of the host city. For all information on the league go to www.lhjaaaq.com.
West Island and Montreal Est season is good to go for Quebec’s Junior AAA Hockey League
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Daniela Caputo's Destinations: Exploring Canada series: Yukon - Part 2
- Pirates off to hot start of QJEBL season
- West Island and Montreal Est season is good to go for Quebec’s Junior AAA Hockey League
- Project Playmaker benefits from Alouette B.J. Cunningham’s participation
- Pandemic infects PLSQ play for 2020
- Another mural in Pointe Claire Village to be completed by summer’s end
- CSLDS's Summerworks program streaming July 23- Aug. 30
- CSL Wagar High School parking lot transformed into family drive-in
Most Popular
Articles
- Restaurateur Ted Dranias ready for a jump into politics to overthrow Plante
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: Mild COVID-19? Misrepresentation and misunderstanding!
- Another mural in Pointe Claire Village to be completed by summer’s end
- Sikh Community of Montreal donation to the Montréal Sacré-Cœur Hospital Foundation bears fruit
- Mark Bergman becomes a permanent member of The Beat 92.5 FM morning crew
- After lockdown, Montreal real estate prices are going up, not down
- COVID walk-in clinic opens in Beaconsfield
- CSL Wagar High School parking lot transformed into family drive-in
- Laval residents excited to be part of Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers board
- Who were those masked fans? Supporters of a great cause, that’s who
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Restaurateur Ted Dranias ready for a jump into politics to overthrow Plante
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: Mild COVID-19? Misrepresentation and misunderstanding!
- Another mural in Pointe Claire Village to be completed by summer’s end
- Sikh Community of Montreal donation to the Montréal Sacré-Cœur Hospital Foundation bears fruit
- Mark Bergman becomes a permanent member of The Beat 92.5 FM morning crew
- After lockdown, Montreal real estate prices are going up, not down
- COVID walk-in clinic opens in Beaconsfield
- CSL Wagar High School parking lot transformed into family drive-in
- Laval residents excited to be part of Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers board
- Who were those masked fans? Supporters of a great cause, that’s who
Images
Videos
Online Poll
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.