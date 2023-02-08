The fans jammed for both days of the Fan Jam, the players showcased their skills during the Rona Skills Challenge, the AHL Hall of Fame inductees received their just due and the sellout crowd at Place Bell was thoroughly entertained by the game action of the Mise-au-Jeu All-Star Challenge. It was two days of great times for all those in attendance at the Bell AHL All-Star Classic and the AHL and Rocket organizations hosted a party that won’t be soon forgotten.

The Rocket was represented by Captain Alex Belzile and their top point getter Anthony Richard. This was Belzile’s second All-Star appearance for Laval but it was an extra-special opportunity. “It’s different than the last one that’s for sure,” Alex Belzile said. “The first one was a really great experience and it was on the road. To be here in front of our fans and we know how loud the crowd is and how much they support us. It’s really good that we can give back to them with this weekend.”

Richard with 42 points, 22 goals and 20 assists, was experiencing his first All-Star Classic and he was ready to take it all in. The Trois-Rivières native had plenty of support on hand for his all-star debut as 40 family and friends were on hand for the Classic. “It’s a little bit nerve-wracking just the fact that it’s in Montreal,” Anthony Richard said. “You want to do well and the AHL (All-Star Classic) is a showcase but for some it’s their first time and everybody is excited. We’re just happy to be here, it’s an honour for everyone to be here.

The near sold out Place Bell was rocking with the fans for the Rona Skills Challenge as the Eastern Conference won 16-10 over the Western Conference. The Rocket’s Belzile and Richard took part several of the events. Both were part of the pass and score and the breakaway relay events and individually Belzile took part in the rapid fire challenge and Richard showed his speed in the fastest skater event.

Montreal Canadiens alumni Yvon Lambert and Mike Keane served as the honorary captains for the Classic. Lambert played in the AHL with the Nova Scotia Voyageurs while Keene played in the A as a member of the Sherbrooke Canadiens. The Habs’ alumni were loudly welcomed by the Place Bell crowd. It’s an incredible honour,” former Habs’ captain Mike Keane said. “People forget that it’s (AHL) the second best league in the world. It’s a very professional league, which I think is important to the young players.”

Keane, who Player Development coordinator for the Winnipeg Jets wasn’t surprised by the electricity in the building supplied by the fans, “We’ve played here the past couple of seasons (with the Manitoba Moose),” Keane said. “It’s a very fun place to play. You want entertainment, you want to watch the game and you want to have fun. It’s (Place |Bell) a fantastic venue.”

Monday saw the AHL Hall of Fame welcome new members from the classes of 2021 and 2022. David Andrews (class of 2021), Keith Aucoin (class of 2022), Nolan Baumgartner (class of 2022), Dave Creighton (class of 2022) posthumously and Bill Torrey (class of 2022) posthumously were welcomed to the Hall.

Monday night it was the All-Star challenge as the North, Atlantic, Central and Pacific Divisions squared-off in a 3-on-3 tournament where the top two squads would face off in a title tilt. In the opening match between the North and Pacific all-stars Laval’s Anthony Richard had a highlight reel goal as he side stepped a Pacific opponent, accelerated and fired a bar down tally.

Team Pacific punched their ticket to the final and it came down to the final game of the round robin with Team North facing Team Atlantic with the winner earning the other slot in the final. Down 2-0 Richard made it a one goal contest with a helper from rocket teammate Alex Belzile. Tied 2-2 in the final period Team Atlantic went up 3-2 late in the period but Belzile figured in on the tying tally with 16 seconds to go. It went to shootout then sudden-death shootout that went 11 rounds to decide the outcome with the Atlantic All-Stars prevailing. For the first time Team Pacific tastes victory in the All-Star Challenge final with a 1-0 win over Team Atlantic.

Following that it was time for the all-stars to say goodbye and get ready to head back to work and take aim at the Calder Cup playoffs.

League President and CEO Scott Howson summed up the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic, “Laval showed us great hospitality and the players performed and showcased our league very, very well.”