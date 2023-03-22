Warriors shine brighter than Étoiles in U13 AAA play

The Lac St. Louis Warriors averaged a pair of goals per period to take a 6-1 decision over the Laurentides-Lanaudière Étoiles last Saturday in LHEQ U13 AAA girls’ hockey at the Beaconsfield Arena.
A trio of Warriors had two goal games to drive the team’s victory and goalie Emily Cowley held of the shooting Étoiles for the win between the pipes. Camila Dupin-Lerma, Quinn Roche and Flavie Gagnon each potted a pair over the course of the contest.
The Warriors jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the game was three minutes old with the markers coming 31 seconds apart. Dupin-Lerma bested Étoiles’ netminder Léane Morin to open the scoring and that was quickly followed up by Roche for the two goal cushion. The pace of the opening period bogged down a bit as penalties on both sides slowed the pace. Lac St. Louis even allowed the visitors two brief 4-on-3 opportunities but Cowley made certain no damage was done.
The second period saw a big improvement in the rhythm of play, quick paced action with ebb and flow making for entertaining hockey. The Warriors made it 3-0 as Flavie Gagnon notched her first of the game at the 9:36 mark when she backhanded the puck into an open net after pouncing on a rebound. Roche made it 4-0 as play slipped below the one minute mark as she outraced everyone to gather in a loose puck, raced in on Morin and buried her shot high into the twine.
The Étoiles spoiled Cowley’s shutout bid with a bang bang play early in the third. Lean Lebeau fed Olivia Daniel positioned directly in front who immediately one-timed her shot into the mesh. Gagnon got that goal back when she grabbed a puck misplayed by the Étoiles defence on the right side, carved to the netand flipped the puck in for a 5-1 lead. Dupin-Lerma opened the scoring and she closed the scoring as with just under five minutes to play buried her shot in the top left corner.
