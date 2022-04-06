Warriors hold off Leaders for MBL Midget AA basketball championship

No quarter was given in the Midget AA championship of the Montreal Basketball League (MBL) as the Cote St. Luc Warriors held off a very determined LaSalle Leaders squad to take a 63-60 decision. “This is the only team we lost to this season,” LaSalle’s head coach Kelvin Phillips said. “I knew it was going to be a tough one going in. It was the best game we played all season, I’m very proud of them. In the eight years I’ve been coaching, this has been the best season.”
It had been a one point game with four seconds remaining but a foul sent Warrior Adam Miller to the line where he hit both free throws to give him 20 points on the day. “This was the toughest game we’ve had all year,” Warriors’ head coach Kevin Fuks said. “LaSalle came out hard on the defensive end, lots of respect to the LaSalle Leaders. We’re really happy and we’re going to celebrate the victory
The Warriors opened with a 21-19 lead through the opening quarter but LaSalle kicked their play up a notch in the second. When the buzzer sounded to take the game into halftime, the Leaders were in the lead with a seven point cushion. LaSalle held CSL to 13 points in the second while they poured in 22 to pull ahead.
During the break coach Fuks got the squad back on task when play returned in the third quarter, including aggressive and stifling defensive play. “Overall it was our intensity,” coach Fuks said. “We played more of a complete game in the second half.” That resulted in holding down the LaSalle scoring while the Warriors were good for 20 points to climb back on top. Even though the Leaders were held to nine points in that quarter, they were only four points behind CSL as play headed into the final 10 minutes of regulation time. LaSalle kept replying to the Warriors but could not get that go ahead bucket as time wound down.
Cote St. Luc’s Gabriel Bodokh led the way for the Warriors with a 32 point game, including a dozen from the free throw line. Bodokh was also selected as player of the year. LaSalle’s Medrick Gagnon had the hot hand for the Leaders as he led the way with a 20 point performance. Warrior Casey Pascal had a trio of treys and led the charge in the fourth with eight points for an overall game of 19 p
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.