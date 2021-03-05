Walter Gretzky, the most famous hockey dad in the sport’s history, died Thursday at the age of 82.
Wayne announced his dad’s passing on Twitter "It is with deep sadness that Janet and I share the news of the passing of my Dad. He bravely battled Parkinson's and other health issues these last few years, but he never let it get him down. For my sister and my three brothers, dad was our team captain; he guided, protected and led our family every day, every step of the way. For me, he was the reason I feel in love with the game of hockey. He inspired me to be the best I could be not just in the game of hockey, but in life. We will miss him so much, but know that he's back with our Mom and that brings me and my family peace. He was truly the Great One and the proudest Canadian we know.”
Since the announcement, tributes and support for the family in their time of loss has poured in from the hockey community. From the Oilers, the Kings, the NHL, to broadcasters and journalists, even NBC Sports tagging the post as Canada’s Hockey Dad.
Walter Gretzky born October 8, 1938 grew up on his parents' farm in Canning, Ontario. He was a high school athlete in track and field but it was in hockey where he excelled with a knack for scoring with the Junior B Woodstock team.
A bout with chickenpox put the halt to his hockey aspirations as weight lost due to the illness from his 5-foot-9, 140 pound frame prevented Gretzky from making the Junior A level.
Gretzky met his future wife, Phyllis Hockin, who passed in 2005, in his hometown as a teen and that led to their marriage in 1960. The Gretzky’s family steadily grew with the arrival of five children starting with Wayne, who was joined by sister Kim, and brothers Keith, Glen and Brent.
Walter and Phyllis bought a home in Brantford and it was in the backyard that Walter would build the legendary rink where he would school Wayne on the fundamentals of hockey.
It was from those fundamentals that led Wayne on a career path from being a phenomenon in his youth hockey to a pro debut in the World Hockey Association as a teenager and on to the National Hockey League where he earned the mantle of being the Great One. All along that path, Walter was close by with a strong bond and an ear for his son.
Walter’s approach to life and devotion to his family and strong sense of work ethic made him a frequent speaker at charity events. A remarkable recovery from a stroke in 1991 led to an autobiography and movie of Walter’s life. That book was On Family, Hockey and Healing and was the second book Walter was involved with. The first was in 1985, penned with Jim Taylor, Gretzky: From Backyard Rink to the Stanley Cup.
In 2007, he was named to the Order of Canada for his contributions to minor hockey in Canada and for his dedication to helping numerous local, provincial and national charities. Walter carried the Olympic torch on the last day of the 20010 Olympic relay leading up to the opening ceremonies in Vancouver, where Wayne lit the Olympic flame.
