Voyageurs hold off Kodiak attack for flag football victory

The West Island College Voyageurs held off the advances of the Kuper Kodiaks to take a 13-6 decision in GMAA Juvenile girls’ flag football on their home turf at Glenn McHugh field in Dollard.
The home side built to 13-0 lead in the opening quarter while the visiting Kodiaks put six points on the board in the second quarter to send the game into halftime with Kuper trailing by seven. In the third and fourth quarters there was no joy on either side for scoring as the two opposing defensive units held their respective attackers off the scoresheet.
WIC quarterback Stephanie Lattouf opened the scoring for the Voyageurs with an inspired run to the end zone. Lattouf dropped back showing pass on their own 53-yard line then she broke to the left and left all pursuers in her wake as she sprinted to the end zone for six points. WIC added the conversion as Lattouf connected with Sofia Di Filippo on a pass to the end zone putting the Voyageurs ahead 7-0.
WIC closed out the opening quarter with a gun and run major with Lattouf and Di Filippo hooking up again. From the Kodiaks’ 44 yard line Lattouf dropped back and fired a perfect pass to Di Filippo who broke down the right sideline evading the Kuper defenders.
In the second quarter the Kodiaks built some momentum and put six on the board on an explosive pass and run combo by quarter back Christina Sixta and receiver Katherine Belanger-Besner. Sixta’s precision spiral at the Kuper 30 found Belanger-Besner in full flight leaving no hope of grabbing her flag as she raced 80 yards for the score.
In the second half the defensive units held the offensive attacks in check. Voyageurs’ Téa Erickson had a pair of picks of Sixta passes to disrupt the Kodiaks’ flow. Kuper’s Belanger-Besner showed her two-way skills as she snagged a Lattouf missive to end a Voyageurs’ possession.
Kuper had the final five plays of the game as they converted a first down on a fourth down try. That gave them a final shot at scoring from the WIC 45 but were denied, bringing the game to a conclusion.
