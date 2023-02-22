Voyageurs come up short in comeback bid against Trojans

The West Island College Voyageurs ran out of time in a comeback bid against the Pierrefonds Community High School Trojans in GMAA U15 hockey, dropping the contest by a 5-4 score at the Dollard Civic Centre.
It was a seesaw battle in the early stages of the first period as Maxim Papp converted a pass from Logan Schicchi 1:37 from the opening faceoff to put the Trojans up 1-0. Two minutes later Matteo Pandin bested PCHS goalie Nicolas Mayer to pull the visitors even at 1-1. WIC followed up on that tally to take the lead 2-1 as Marcus Russo found the back of the net just past the five minute mark. The Trojans Noah Rosa replied 43 seconds later to knot the score at 2-2 with his first of two tallies in the opening period.
PCHS took a 3-2 lead when Gabriella Blom set-up Tyler King who tipped in the puck past WIC netminder Nicholas D’Angelo. With the Trojans on the powerplay Rosa struck for his second with 51 seconds to go, Joshua Fodor had the helper in making it a 4-2 match.
The second stanza saw goalies Mayer and D’Angelo denying the advances of their respective opponents. It wasn’t until deep into the middle period that the lone goal of the period would be scored. The Trojans’ fifth marker came during a net front scrum in Voyageur territory. The puck squirted out of the crowd and slid into the net for a 5-2 advantage.
WIC found another gear as play opened in the third as Jeremy Lewis fired an ice level shot into the net 1:22 into the third making it a 5-3 contest. WIC found more momentum but couldn’t penetrate Mayer’s perimeter. The Trojans looked to expand their lead but Voygeur goalie D’Angelo was up to the challenge. With 2:59 to play WIC’s Luca Antonindis sent a cross-crease pass from the right to Rayan Sahmoud who buried the puck into the mesh. That got WIC to within one but time became a factor as the clock expired giving the Trojans the victory.
