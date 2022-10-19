Vipers rally falls short in loss to Lakeshore

It was a different story in each of the three periods of the Lakeshore Panthers, Dollard Vipers U18 AA match Saturday afternoon at the Dollard Civic Centre. The end result was a 7-5 win for the visiting Panthers as a comeback bid in the third period by Dollard fell short.
The opening period saw the two opponents play to a 2-2 draw, in the second Lakeshore erupted for our goals to carry a 6-2 lead into the third. In the third stanza, the Vipers mounted a comeback attempt with a trio of tallies to make it a one goal game but fell short of pulling even as the Panthers added an empty-netter to secure the victory.
In the early minutes of the match Lakeshore put pressure on Dollard but it was the Vipers striking first when Adam Miller deflected a shot past Panther netminder Jordan Belley to establish a 1-0 lead at the 3:51 mark. Daniel Silverman had his first of two tallies in the opening period knotting the score at 1-1 as he snapped off a shot into the top left corner. George Gogos put the home side back on top 2-1 as he accepted a return pass at the right side of the net and banged it home. Silverman pulled the Panthers even with his second marker as he broke in on Viper goalie Emlily Cyr and roofed a shot under the crossbar to make it a 2-2 game.
In the middle period Lakeshore struck for four unanswered goals with the first pair coming 30 seconds apart to go up 4-2. Jayden Hamm broke the tie on a wrap around, tucking the puck inside the right post. On a shot from the left point through traffic, Giordano Schwar got the last touch on the puck directing it into the Vipers’ net. Sihao Cheng made it 5-2 on a wrister from the left point that found the inside of the right post. Hamm closed out the scoring with his second goal of the game, a powerplay tally to make it 6-2 heading into the final period.
Dollard came out flying to start the third and were rewarded with three goals before the period was six minutes old. Ethan Kravitz struck first with a powerplay marker. Jodan Cohen followed with an ice level shot past Belley and a one-timer by Rylan Baum to make it 6-5 with lots of time on the clock.
Both sides pressed, Dollard looking for the equalizer, Lakeshore looking to pad their lead. In the dying minutes the Vipers went for the extra man that allowed Matthew Filato to fire a precision shot from inside the Panther zone into the empty net to seal the deal.
