Vipers looking to strike at Chevrolet Cup

Following a third place finish in the regular season the Dollard Vipers U13 AA squad made their way through the Lac St. Louis Regional Championships to win the region crown and a berth in the Chevrolet Cup, which gets underway tomorrow. It has been a special season to this point for the team as the players have bonded in tournament appearances, a dozen team building events and also when they got to serve as Bench Warmers during a Canadiens warm-up at the Bell Centre. “They really put their attitude together,” team manager Patrick Moryoussef said. “They had extra practices and worked hard going into the playoffs. The coaches had the players’ commitment to eat and sleep right, proper game preparation, focus and concentration.”
Not only has the team bonded but so have the parents as they noisily and positively cheer the squad on. All this in large part comes from the coaching staff of head coach Patrik Abdelnour and the team’s assistant coaches Joseph Tutino, Luca Manglaviti, Liam Golden and Justin Galli. The staff is U18 AA players who have dedicated their free time, energy and passion for the sport by giving back to the community and the players. They have been there through 39 games, some 50 practices and the dozen team building events all the while focusing on their studies in such disciplines as medicine, finance and construction. “To get that (commitment) from non-parents is impressive,” Moryoussef said. “The boys respect them and listen to them.
Getting to the Chevrolet Cup came by the payback route for the Vipers as in the Regionals’ double-knockout format, Dollard lost 6-5 to the EHL North Stars, a team they had trouble with all season, sent the vipers to the consolation side where they had to win through the balance of the tournament. That was accomplished setting the stage for a rematch against the North Stars.
In that meeting the Vipers recoiled and struck hard to drop the North Stars by a 4-1 score. “In the final they dominated,” he said. “They came out strong and motivated.” In that victory Viper captain Alex Satov opened the scoring followed-up by Alex Caucci to give Dollard a two goal cushion. The North Stars managed to get one past Viper goaltender Max Alter but EHL would not alter their score anymore as Alter stoned all North Star shooters. Massimo Carlini returned the two goal edge and Qadeem Hart Collymore sealed the deal with the fourth goal of the game.
Dollard opens against the Richelieu region’s St. Jean Aigles and there is a game plan as the staff has been checking out game film of their opponents. “There are 87 U13 AA teams in the province now we have a chance to be among the top 12,” he said. With their faithful fans in the stands only time will tell how far the Vipers will drive in the Chevrolet Cup.
